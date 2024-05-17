UK Shocker: 26-Year Old Dies After 'Sex Game With Partner Goes Wrong

A dancer tragically died after being strangled during a sexual encounter before her 'controlling' boyfriend took his own life, an inquest has heard. Georgia May Brooke, 26, from Ossett, West Yorkshire, passed away at Bradford Royal Infirmary in the early hours of Friday, February 4, 2022. Her boyfriend, Luke Cannon, was found deceased later that day, having taken his own life. A coroner today determined that Ms Brooke was "unlawfully killed".

The inquest revealed that Georgia's death was caused by 'manual strangulation', compounded by the use of 'party drug' GHB and cocaine. During the hearing in Bradford, Georgia's mother, Samantha Beaumont, emotionally recounted her daughter's life and achievements.Samantha tearfully described Georgia as a talented and dedicated dancer who had excelled in dance exams and earned a scholarship to a renowned performing arts school in London. She had been working as a dancer in Crete and was excited about returning to Greece when she died.

Following the tragic death of Georgia, her mother Samantha revealed that she was informed her daughter had been 'strangled during sex', and she believes Luke was responsible for her demise. The inquest heard that paramedics were called to a house in Thornbury, Bradford, where they discovered Georgia in cardiac arrest.

Her boyfriend, Luke, confessed to a paramedic that they had been consuming alcohol and a 'sex drug' known as 'G' - GHB. A doctor, who examined Georgia at Bradford Royal Infirmary, stated that it seemed Georgia had been dead for a longer period than what Luke had indicated. An examination revealed purple 'ligature marks' around Georgia's neck.

A nurse who conversed with Luke at Bradford Royal Infirmary disclosed that he admitted they had been using GHB for a 'euphoric sensation' during their intimate moments. The nurse described Luke as agitated, similar to someone under the influence of cocaine.

The nurse further revealed that Luke mentioned Georgia had started experiencing shortness of breath before passing out. The inquest was informed that Luke had exited the hospital through a fire exit and was later found hanged nearby.