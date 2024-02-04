"Used Condoms, Underwear, Poop": Flight Attendant Reveals the Wildest Things He’s Seen in 25 years on the Job

A seasoned flight attendant from a prominent US airline recently engaged in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, sharing insights gleaned from a remarkable 25-year career. Reddit user 'Wnflyguy' opened the floor for questions, prompting inquiries about the most repulsive incidents encountered during flights. Responding candidly, the flight attendant recounted incidents involving used condoms, soiled underwear (both male and female), and discarded tampons.

When pressed about the worst behavior exhibited by passengers, the flight attendant listed altercations, defecation, and urination in seats as notable instances. Another Reddit user inquired about restraining unruly individuals due to intoxication, to which the flight attendant affirmed and revealed instances of passengers attempting physical altercations, including spitting.

The flight attendant disclosed a recurring challenge of thwarting passengers attempting to smoke in the lavatory, with law enforcement alerted upon landing to address such violations.

In sharing the complexities of the job, the flight attendant emphasized the necessity of a strong marital relationship due to frequent event and holiday absences. Additionally, the professional outlined both the advantages and disadvantages of the role, citing travel and healthcare benefits as perks, while acknowledging drawbacks such as extended absences, unpaid tasks, and encounters with difficult passengers.