Video! Man dies after suffering from heart attack while dancing at wedding, video goes viral

A person has died while dancing. The man collapsed while dancing at the wedding and died on the spot. This shocking video is going viral on social media. At a wedding, a man was seen dancing when he suddenly starts to feel uncomfortable while dancing.

So he stops dancing and sits on the stage. Suddenly one of the women dancing with him goes to ask what happened to him. Within a few seconds, he quickly collapses on the stage. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A Facebook user named Prateek Dua has posted this video on his Facebook account. There is no time for death, the caption is given to this video. Everyone is shocked to see the video. There are a lot of comments on this. One user said that loud songs have a great effect on the heart of people at this age. The cause of death of this person may have been a loud noise.