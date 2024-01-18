Viral CCTV Video: 18-Year-Old MPPSC Aspirant Dies of Heart Attack at Indore Coaching Institute

A student named Raja Lodhi, who was preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam, tragically passed away from a sudden heart attack during his coaching class. Raja Lodhi, hailing from Sagar, experienced chest pain while studying in the coaching class and subsequently lost consciousness. Friends rushed Raja to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Just like any other day, on Wednesday afternoon, student Raja came to study in the coaching class and sat among his classmates. Suddenly, he bowed his head, and before anyone could comprehend what was happening, Raja lost consciousness and fell from his chair. This entire incident was captured by the CCTV camera installed in the coaching center.