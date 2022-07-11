VIRAL VIDEO! Man sprinkles water from mouth while ironing clothes

A few days ago, a video of a Panipuri seller went viral on social media. In it, the person selling panipuri was seen using toilet water. He was later taken into police custody. Meanwhile, another video is going viral on social media. In this video, an old man is seen filling his mouth with water and spraying on the clothes before ironing them. Many social media users have shared this video on social media.

In this video, the concerned old man is seen spraying water on the clothes with a mouthful of water before ironing the clothes. However, it is not yet known exactly when and where this video came from. However, as soon as this video went viral, people were outraged.

One person who watched the video wrote that after watching the video, people have demanded action against the concerned press.