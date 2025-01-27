Watch: Indigo Pilot Turns Ahmedabad Flight into Coldplay Party, Video Goes Viral

Coldplay recently wrapped up an impressive five-day concert tour in two major Indian cities: Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The band's music created a buzz across the nation, attracting fans in large numbers. As the final showdown took place in Ahmedabad on January 26, a touching video surfaced online, showcasing an Indigo Airlines flight that turned into a pre-concert party. This video, shared on Instagram by pilot Pradeep Krishnan, featured passengers on a flight from Pune to Ahmedabad, radiating excitement.

The pilot captioned the video, "What an incredible group of passengers from Pune to Ahmedabad! So much energy at 7 AM—wow!" In the footage, passengers raised their phones with flashlights on, capturing the spirit of Coldplay's song *A Sky Full of Stars*. The joyful scene gained positive reactions online, with one user stating, "Everybody should appreciate this side of Indigo too," and another commenting, "A plane full of stars."

Coldplay's concerts in Ahmedabad took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, with the final performance livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar, allowing fans to enjoy the show from home. The band expressed their thanks to Indian fans with a heartfelt message: "Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever."

The tour started in Mumbai, where they performed on January 18, 19, and 21 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, followed by the grand finale in Ahmedabad. The security measures were extensive, involving over 4,000 personnel, including NSG commandos and bomb squads, to ensure the concerts were safe and successful. Social media buzzed with concert videos, including one where lead singer Chris Martin charmed the audience by speaking in Gujarati. Fans traveled from all over the country, prompting Indian Railways to announce special trains on January 25 to meet the high demand. Coldplay’s 2025 India tour has set a new standard for music events in the country.