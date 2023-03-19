Watch: Man in skirt turns heads with confident catwalk in Mumbai local train

Fashion is a form of self-expression, and it should not be limited by gender stereotypes. In recent years, there has been a growing trend of breaking gender barriers in fashion, where people are experimenting with different styles and incorporating traditionally gendered items into their wardrobes.

In one such instance of smashing gender stereotypes, a man donning a skirt was seen doing a catwalk inside a Mumbai local train.

Shivam Bhardwaj, also known as 'The Guy in a Skirt,' is a fashion blogger with more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. He shared the video with a caption that reads, ''Went like this to the most public place of Mumbai- MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN.''

He routinely shares fashion reels, original style inspiration, and numerous DIY skirt projects on his Instagram profile.

In the video, he can be seen donning a flowy black skirt, coupled with sunglasses, and confidently doing a model-like walk inside a Mumbai local train as other passengers stare at him with curiosity.

The video has garnered mostly positive responses from people on Instagram, with many praising his confidence and sense of style.

Previously, he discussed how his unconventional fashion choices earned him a lot of criticism and name-calling on social media. He also mentioned that his father was unhappy with him when he chose content creation as a career, but he was able to persuade him with his dedication and hard work.