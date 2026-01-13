Watch: Snake-Bitten Man Brings Live Snake to Mathura Hospital Emergency Ward; Viral Video Surfaces

A shocking and unusual incident unfolded in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, triggering panic at the district hospital for a brief period. An e-rickshaw driver walked into the emergency ward carrying a live snake hidden inside his jacket pocket. The moment the snake was revealed, doctors, patients, and attendants were left stunned, leading to chaos inside the hospital premises. Hospital staff quickly rushed to secure the area as fear spread among those present in the emergency room.

According to officials, the man was identified as Deepak Rajput, an e-rickshaw driver by profession. He had travelled to Vrindavan to purchase a battery for his vehicle. While returning, a snake suddenly climbed onto his e-rickshaw and bit him on the finger. Instead of panicking, Deepak displayed remarkable presence of mind by catching the snake and placing it inside his jacket pocket before heading straight to the district hospital for medical treatment.

मथुरा में एक ई-रिक्शा वाले को सांप ने काट लिया।



सांप ऐसा वैसा नहीं- एकदम फ़नधारी



आदमी जिला अस्पताल में खड़े होकर चिल्ला रहा था कि उसका इलाज नहीं हो रहा।



तभी एक ने कहा - कहां है सांप? तो उसने जैकेट के अंदर से जिंदा सांप निकाल कर दिखा दिया।



ग़ज़ब धुरंधर लोग हैं 😂 pic.twitter.com/k4nSnrIRin — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) January 13, 2026

After reaching the emergency ward, Deepak informed doctors that he had been bitten by a snake and claimed he had brought the same snake with him. To everyone’s shock, he pulled the snake out of his jacket in front of the medical staff. This sudden act caused people in the ward to run in fear, creating a tense situation across the hospital for several minutes before staff managed to intervene.

The snake was later safely placed inside a box, bringing the situation under control. On-duty doctor Dr Sushil Kumar said Deepak was first instructed to ensure the snake was safely secured before treatment began. Police were also informed and reached the hospital. Doctors confirmed that Deepak is currently undergoing treatment and his condition remains stable.

कैसे-कैसे लोग हैं दुनिया में

यह वीडियो मथुरा से है।‌ वीडियो में ई-रिक्शा पर बैठे दीपक राजपूत हैं। लक्ष्मी नगर में रहते हैं। ई-रिक्शा चलाते हैं। आज शाम को ई-रिक्शा से वृंदावन जा रहे थे। रास्ते में ई- रिक्शा में छिपकर बैठे सांप ने उसके हाथ में डस लिया। उन्होंने उसे जेब में रख लिया।… pic.twitter.com/1a5hboEZcv — Arvind Chotia (@arvindchotia) January 12, 2026

While he was on his way to the hospital after capturing the snake, a massive traffic jam was reported as he struggled to drive the e-rickshaw due to the snake bite. According to another video that surfaced, a police official can be seen asking him to move the vehicle to ease congestion. When the driver explained that he had been bitten by a snake, the official advised him to immediately head to the hospital and clear the road, as traffic had piled up. The bizarre incident remained a major talking point at the hospital throughout the day.