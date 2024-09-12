Watch: Young Devotee Gets Emotional During Ganesh Visarjan, Wins Netizens' Hearts; Video Goes Viral

On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bring Ganpati Bappa home and worship him according to rituals. Afterward, they immerse the idols in rivers and lakes, leaving devotees feeling sad at his departure. Saying goodbye to Ganesh ji from our home is very difficult. A video of a young Ganesh devotee crying during the immersion has gone viral on social media. The child's heart-wrenching cries resonate with viewers.

Touched by the child's love for Bappa, social media users are commenting passionately. One user noted, "It is right to love God this much." Another added, "This is not just a festival; it’s an emotion for everyone." In the video, Abhinav wrote, "I remember last year when Ganesh ji was leaving, my only hope was that he would return soon. And Ganpati Bappa is coming to fulfill his promise."