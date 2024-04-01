Who Is Ayesha Khan? All You Need to Know About the Fan Caught on Camera Cheering for MS Dhoni

When MS Dhoni walked on to the field with just four overs left to go in the match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 31, the entire stadium of fans stood up and cheered vintage star cricketer. The crowd in at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam erupted with excitement to see their hero playing for the first time in IPL 2024 season.

However, a cameraman panned one of MS Dhoni's fans during the match between CSK and DC, and she became the talk of the town on social media when she was seen cheering for the former Chennai captain from the stands. She went viral on the internet last night after X (formerly known as Twitter) user Mufaddal Vohra shared a screen grab of her after the cameraman captured her cheering.

Ayesha Khan cheering for MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/3dwAjGwaw9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2024

Who Is Ayesha Khan?

Ayesha Khan is an actress, model and influencer. She made her mark on Bigg Boss season 17 and also worked as a junior artist in the television show 'Kasauti Zindagi Ke'. Ayesha made her television debut with the show Balveer Returns and made her debut film in Telugu with the legal drama Mukhachitram.

Ayesha Khan came into the limelight during Bigg Boss 17 after making allegations against Munawar Faruqui. She claimed that contestant Munawar Faruqui had wronged her by making some false promises. She even confronted him and settled scores while on the show. But with that, Ayesha won an image of being publicity-hungry. She was even accused of cashing on Munawar’s name and fame to make it to this platform.

Meanwhile, though CSK lost the match by 20 runs, Dhoni's cameo of 37 off just 16 balls delighted the Vizag crowd. The fans went wild when the 42-year-old maestro struck a boundary on the very first ball he faced.

Watch Highlights of MS Dhoni Batting:

The former CSK skipper became the first player to reach the 300 dismissals in the T20 format. The wicketkeeper closest to Dhoni is former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal, who had 274 dismissals in T20 cricket.