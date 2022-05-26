Woman gets Rs 70 lakh as compensation after company doesn't invite her for party

All the employees of one company had gone to the office party. However, only one woman was not invited to the party. After the incident, the female employee reached the court. The case was heard in court and the woman was ordered to pay around Rs 70 lakh in damages. This case is from Britain. Rita Lehr, 51, filed a lawsuit against Espers Casino in Stratford. She was working as a cashier at that place. She had complained that her colleagues had left her alone. All his colleagues partied in Las Iguanas. But she said she was not called. The woman had complained to the company that she was being discriminated against due to harassment, age, and competition.

Rita Lehr started working at the site in 2011. It is the second-largest casino in Britain. About 560 employees are working in this place. During the investigation, it is learned that she was also threatened by a casino employee. They were also told that they would be severely punished if they were accused of discrimination without any evidence. Meanwhile, her feelings were hurt and the company was ordered to pay Rs 70 lakh as financial compensation.

