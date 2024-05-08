5 big announcements from Apple's 'Let Loose' event

New Delhi, May 8 Apple has made big announcements at its 'Let Loose' event in which it unveiled the new iPad Pro, M4 chip, redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, and the all-new Logic Pro for iPad 2 and for Mac 11.

The company launched the new 'iPad Pro' in a thin and light design, in two sizes -- 11-inch and 13-inch. The new device comes available in silver and space black finishes, featuring the new Ultra Retina XDR display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology in order to provide an impressive visual experience.

Now comes the 'M4' chip, which the tech giant launched with the all-new iPad Pro. Built using second-generation 3-nanometer technology, the M4 chip advances the industry-leading power efficiency of Apple silicon and enables the incredibly thin design of the iPad Pro, according to the company.

Another big announcement made by Apple includes the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch 'iPad Air', powered by the M2 chip. The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air comes available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

The tech giant has introduced Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, bringing huge updates that unleash the impressive capabilities of the new iPad Pro and take creativity to the next level.

"Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 transforms the iPad into a multicam production studio with Live Multicam, giving users the power to speed up their shoot by allowing them to connect and preview up to four cameras all at once, all in one place," Apple said.

Lastly, Apple unveiled the all-new Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Mac 11, delivering breakthrough professional experiences for songwriting, beat-making, producing, and mixing.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the new Logic Pro introduces incredible studio assistant features that augment the music-making process and provide artists help right when they need it -- all while ensuring they maintain full creative control.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor