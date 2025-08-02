Agra-born man to fly on Blue Origin’s next flight to edge of space

New Delhi, Aug 2 Indian-origin Arvinder Singh Bahal, a real estate investor, is all set to fly to the edge of space on Jeff Bezos’s space venture Blue Origin’s next space tourist flight.

Born in Agra Bahal, who has become a US citizen by naturalisation, loves adventures and has travelled from the North Pole to the South Pole.

He will now be part of Blue Origin’s 14th human flight to suborbital space. The flight, lasting 11 minutes, will carry a six-member crew to the Kármán line -- the internationally recognised boundary of space.

The crew includes Arvi Bahal, Gökhan Erdem, Deborah Martorell, Lionel Pitchford, J.D. Russell, and H.E. Justin Sun, the winning bidder for the first New Shepard seat in 2021.

“Arvi is a real estate investor born in Agra, India, and now a naturalised US citizen. A lifelong traveller and adventurer, Arvi has visited every country in the world, the North and South Poles, and skydived Mount Everest and the Pyramids of Giza,” Blue Origin said, in a statement.

“He holds a private pilot’s license and also flies helicopters,” it added.

While Erdem is a Turkish businessman and a passionate space enthusiast and an avid photographer, Martorell is a Puerto Rican meteorologist and journalist. Pitchford is an Englishman who has spent the last four decades in Spain working as a teacher, translator, and tour guide as a means to travel the world. Russel is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of Alpha Funds, a technology-focused venture capital company.

The crew will travel aboard the company’s New Shepard rocket, which to date has "70 people above the Kármán line", the company said.

Although the company is yet to announce the date, the mission will be New Shepard’s 34th in its history and the fifth this year.

