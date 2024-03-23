Amazon India’s revised seller fee next month may up prices for certain products

New Delhi, March 23 The consumers may end up paying more for shopping online on Amazon India for certain products as the company is set to revise its seller fee structure from April 7.

In a recent notification, the e-commerce behemoth has informed sellers about revised structure that is likely to result in price increase for several items. The last fee revision was in May 2023.

The revised structure “does not include the 18 per cent GST that will be levied on the seller fee”, according to reports.

A seller needs to pay a fee to Amazon for the items sold on the Amazon platform.

Among the hiked fee structure, luxury beauty has been increased from 5 per cent to a tiered system that goes up to 10 per cent.

Sleepwear category will witness a seller fee hike from 11-15 per cent to 13.5-19 per cent, while the home improvement category will see an increase from 9 per cent to 13.5 per cent).

Amazon India, however, has also decreased fee for categories such as baby apparel products, inverter and batteries and some others.

The company did not immediately comment.

The revised seller fee structure is likely to impact companies like Mamaearth more which do bulk selling of their products on Amazon.

