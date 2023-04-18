Apple CEO Tim Cook opens India's first retail store in Mumbai, poses with customers for selfies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Finally, the wait is over! A beaming Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed his customers to India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), amid loud cheers and claps on Tuesday.

Loud cheers rang out as the Apple CEO threw open the doors of the first India store and many excited gadget enthusiasts were seen posing with Cook for selfies.

In a viral video, Tim Cook was seen opening the doors of his store for a large number of customers waiting outside.

He was seen waving and greeting the crowd around him.

In the early hours of Tuesday, people were spotted waiting patiently in serpentine queues outside the store.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Monday expressed his excitement on Twitter and posted a photograph with his team from the Mumbai store.

He tweeted, "Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) tomorrow." He also posted a photograph of him and the whole team of the Mumbai store, along with the tweet.

Apple's Delhi outlet will be thrown open for customers at 10 am on Thursday. The US tech giant launched its first online store in India in 2020 and was supposed to launch its physical stores soon after but plans were stalled due to the Covid pandemic.

Apple's second outlet in India will be inaugurated on Thursday at Delhi's Saket Mall.

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India will mark a significant expansion of the US tech giant in the country, offering their personalised services and experiences to customers.

Apple is leveraging India's electronics market growth and has been heavily focusing on manufacturing its products in the country.

Apple started manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling. In India, the US tech giant is partnering with the top three global smartphone manufacturers Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron.

