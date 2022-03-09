Apple iPad Air with M1 chipset launched in India

San Francisco, March 9 Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has unveiled the new iPad Air with an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. The same chip is found on the iPad Pro models launched last year.

The Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available with a starting price of Rs 54900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 68900. The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

"Whether it's a college student taking elaborate notes, a content creator working on their latest project, or a gamer playing graphics-intensive titles, users love iPad Air for its amazing performance and versatility in such a portable design," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said in a statement.

It features a 10.9-inch LED-backlit Liquid Retina display with a 2360x1640 pixels resolution. The display comes with a peak brightness of up to 500 nits and carries P3 wide-colour gamut as well as True Tone white balance support.

It gets the M1 chipset that also powers some of Applea¿s powerful laptops and top-end iPad Pro from last year. The M1 chipset features an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine to unlock advanced machine learning (ML) and much more.

The new iPad Air also comes with Touch ID support that is integrated into the power/ standby button.

The device comes with a 12MP Wide rear camera along with an f/1.8 lens that is identical to what was available on the last model.

The camera supports features including Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Panorama (up to 63-megapixel), Smart HDR 3, Photo geotagging, Auto image stabilisation, and Burst mode. Further, it has 4K video recording support at 24, 25, 30, and 60fps frame rate.

The new iPad Air also comes with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera.

Connectivity options on the Apple iPad Air with M1 (2022) include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB-C port charging, 5G, and GPS. Additionally, it gets a touch ID integrated into the power button.

