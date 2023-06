Apple launches 'Shop with Specialist over Video' feature

San Francisco, March 16 Tech giant Apple has launched its new "Shop with a Specialist over Video" feature which is a new live shopping experience for customers in the US.

"Shop with a Specialist over Video connects customers looking to purchase iPhones with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session," the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

With this new feature, people can browse the latest models, explore new features, and can also learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options.

"We're constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalised experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple," Karen Rasmussen, head of Retail Online, Apple said.

"With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them," Rasmussen added.

Customers can visit 'apple.com/shop/buy-iphone' to instantly connect with an Apple Specialist for expert advice on selecting the best iPhone model.

A member of the Apple team will share their screen on camera throughout the session, but will not be able to see the client.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor