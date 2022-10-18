Apple likely to unveil foldable iPad in 2024

San Francisco, Oct 18 Amid several rumours of foldable iPhones in the recent past, a new report said that global technology brand Apple may launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024.

According to CNBC, analyst firm CCS Insight forecasted that the technology giant will begin experimenting with foldable technology soon.

"Right now it does not make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad," Ben Wood, chief of research at the firm, was quoted as saying.

"A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalise the existing iPhones," he added.

The company is exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20-inches in size, the report said.

Wood stated that if Apple encountered any technical difficulties with the foldable phone, there would be a "feeding frenzy" among haters who would blame Apple for the flaws.

The tech giant will have the opportunity to experiment and scale the use of foldable screen technology while also "breathing fresh life" into the iPad line, he added.

The firm also predicts that the company is expected to create a single-chip solution for iPhones by integrating its own 5G modem into the A series of processors in 2025.

