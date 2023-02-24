Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for next iPad models

San Francisco, Feb 24 Tech giant Apple has reportedly ordered OLED panels from LG Display and Samsung for its upcoming iPad Pro models, which are expected to launch next year.

The iPhone maker has placed orders for the development of 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch OLED panels from the display companies, reports MacRumors, citing sources.

Apple has not yet decided on the order volume of OLED displays for the iPad Pro, although it might equally split the order between LG Display and Samsung.

The company currently offers a 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Samsung and LG were preparing their factories for mass production of the first iPads with OLED displays which are expected to be "hybrid" panels.

Meanwhile, in December last year, Samsung was reportedly prioritising the development of special two-stack tandem OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024.

Two-stack tandem OLED panels include two layers of pixels instead of one and this hybrid technology is likely to offer higher brightness and longer life than existing OLED panels which are used in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs and laptops.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor