Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhone 14, other top models in India

New Delhi, Dec 14 As India enters the 5G era, Apple on Tuesday announced that 5G cellular support has been enabled for new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 lineups in India.

In order to use a 5G connection with Reliance Jio and Airtel on an iPhone 12 model or later, customers will need to update to the iOS 16.2 update that also comes with other myriad of features.

Apple last month enabled 5G in the iOS 16 Beta software programme week for select iPhone users in the country.

Apple Airtel and Jio customers who participated in iOS 16 Beta software programme were able to try out 5G.

Apple worked closely with its "carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed".

As India rolls out 5G in a phased manner starting with key metro cities, smartphone players are working towards making 5G available on their devices.

Apple performs extensive testing with carrier partners to ensure a great experience for iPhone users.

iPhone offers users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy the content.

The support for 5G on iPhone has now extended to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks.

Prioritising software upgrades would enable the early adoption of 5G in India.

