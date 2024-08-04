Apple Security Alert: Central Government and CERT-In Issue Severe Warning on Device Vulnerabilities

If you own an iPhone, it's crucial to be cautious. The central government has warned the IT department about potential cybercrimes, specifically targeting users of iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. Apple users are advised to stay alert to avoid compromising their important information and data, which could be at risk from spam calls, messages, or phone spoofing.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), the government’s security advisor, has issued a critical advisory. It highlights several vulnerabilities in Apple products that could allow attackers to access sensitive information. CERT cautions that hackers could exploit these vulnerabilities to leak important data, bypass security measures, launch denial-of-service attacks, and conduct spoofing attacks on affected systems.

Which software versions are affected?

The vulnerable Apple software includes versions of iOS and iPadOS prior to 17.6 and 16.7.9, macOS versions before 14.6, macOS Ventura prior to 13.6.8, macOS Monterey before 12.7.6, watchOS before 10.6, and tvOS before 17.6, among others.

Apple has recently released new security updates that users can review on the official website. CERT-In urges all users to quickly install the necessary updates from Apple to keep their devices secure.