Apple Supplier Foxconn Begins iPhone 15 Production in India

Foxconn, has started production of the iPhone 15 in India. Production in the country commenced only a couple of weeks after Apple kicked off assembly in China.The Cupertino-based tech giant started producing some ifs iPhones last year in India but months after the Chinese fabs started operating. This year, however, Apple is clearly trying to close the gap between the two manufacturing hubs. About 7% of the iPhone 14 series were produced in India this March, and this share will likely grow with iPhone 15.

Of course, there are other factors involved. The local Foxconn facility depends on hardware imports from other countries, including China so the supply chain still needs time to adjust and optimize operations.Reports claim that other suppliers like Pegatron and Wistron sold their factories to Tata Group in India and will begin iPhone 15 production real soon.