Apple Users Alert: Govt Issues High Security Warning, Check If Your Device is on the List

Apple users have been issued a 'high' risk warning by the government. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released an advisory, dated November 7, 2024, stating that multiple Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and the Safari browser, are vulnerable to exploitation by cyber criminals. The advisory, marked with high severity, urges Apple users to promptly apply the necessary updates to secure their devices.

The advisory states, “Multiple vulnerabilities were reported in Apple products and have been addressed in various versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, visionOS, and Safari,” according to CERT-In. The vulnerabilities affect both individuals and organizations using Apple products, leaving them exposed to a “high risk of information disclosure and denial of service.”

Security Flaw in Apple Devices Exposes Users to Risks: CERT-In Advisory

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning about a security vulnerability affecting various Apple products, exposing users to potential unauthorized access, denial of service, and data manipulation. The flaw impacts both individuals and organizations using Apple devices.

Also Read| Bitcoin Reaches New All-Time High of $89,000; Predicted to Hit $100,000 by Year-End.

Affected Software Versions:

The following Apple software versions are impacted by the security vulnerability:

Apple iOS and iPadOS: Versions prior to 18.1 and 17.7.1

Apple macOS Sequoia: Versions prior to 15.1

Apple macOS Sonoma: Versions prior to 14.7.1

Apple macOS Ventura: Versions prior to 13.7.1

Apple watchOS: Versions prior to 11.1

Apple tvOS: Versions prior to 18.1

Apple visionOS: Versions prior to 2.1

Apple Safari: Versions prior to 18.1

Recommended Actions for Users: