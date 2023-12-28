Apple Watch ban temporarily halted in US

Apple scored a victory on Wednesday as a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission’s import ban on some of its popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.The tech giant had filed an emergency request for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to halt the order after appealing the U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) decision that it had infringed Masimo’s patents.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration declined to veto the ban on Dec. 26, allowing it to take effect. Apple asked for a pause of the ban later that day.Masimo has accused Apple of hiring away its employees, stealing its pulse oximetry technology and incorporating it into Apple Watches.The ITC barred imports and sales of Apple Watches with technology for reading blood-oxygen levels. Apple has included a pulse oximeter feature in its smartwatches starting with its Series 6 model in 2020.Apple has been steadily ramping up fitness and health features with each generation of its Apple Watch, which dominates the smartwatch category.In September, Apple released its Apple Watch Series 9, touting increased performance along with features such as the ability to access and log health data.

In a statement, Apple said it was "thrilled to return the full Apple Watch lineup to customers in time for the new year."It said both models, "including the blood oxygen feature," would be available for purchase in Apple stores in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, and on the company's website starting at noon Pacific time on Thursday. The company also noted that along with the federal appeals process, it was pursuing various legal and technical options, including submitting proposed redesigns of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for approval. Late last year, Apple filed two patent infringement lawsuits accusing Masimo of copying Apple Watch technology.In November, Masimo was cleared by US regulators to use its own wrist-worn product for prescription and over-the-counter use.Apple has argued that the company is using litigation to make way for its own Apple Watch-inspired products.