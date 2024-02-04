Ashneer Grover shares pic of Tesla car in Delhi, users react

New Delhi, Feb 4 BharatPe's former MD Ashneer Grover has shared a picture of the first "cross-breed" Tesla car in Delhi on the social media platform X.

According to the entrepreneur post, the car, a BYD (Build Your Dreams) Atto 3 in Boulder Grey, was spotted in Karol Bagh and has the word "Tesla" on its back.

"World's first 'cross-breed' Tesla! Some Delhi boy literally ‘built his dream’ in Karol Bagh @Tesla," Grover wrote on Saturday.

Since being shared, his post has received over two lakh views and more than four thousand likes on X.

Reacting to his post, several users shared their thoughts.

"Karol Bagh has the answer to everything. Nirvana stays here," a user wrote.

"After looking at this, Elon will set up his Indian plant in Karol Bagh Delhi," another user said.

One more user mentioned, "We are Indians, Sir. We can make our dreams come true in any way".

The BYD Atto 3 is an electric SUV manufactured by BYD Auto. The price begins at Rs 33,99,000.

In December last year, a Tesla Model X sports utility vehicle (SUV) was sighted on a road in Bengaluru, and pictures of it quickly went viral on social media.

A red-coloured Model X was spotted on Minsk Square near the Cubbon Park metro station, and two separate photos were shared on X -- one with the car halted at the traffic signal, the other on the move.

