ASUS launches 17-inch folding OLED laptop

San Francisco, Jan 6 Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has unveiled its first-ever foldable laptop-tablet hybrid called the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED at CES 2022.

The device features a massive 17-inch folding OLED display. It can fold in half and become a 12.5-inch clamshell laptop with an on-screen keyboard on its lower half. Alternatively, one can also attach an external, physical keyboard to the device.

The ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold OLED packs a 12th-generation Alder Lake Intel Core i7-1250U processor and 16GB RAM

It supports Wi-Fi 6E and has a Wi-Fi stabiliser to ensure a solid connection.

The laptop has dual cameras with colour sensors and two webcams to automatically adjust the brightness and colour temp of the screen according to surrounding environment.

In addition, the hinge on the Zenbook 17 Fold is capable of folding and unfolding 30,000 times.

The company also nveiled its new range of new gaming laptops at CES under its Republic of Gamers branding.

The company revealed ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, Strix SCAR, and Strix G Series laptops. In addition to this Asus also introduced the ROG Strix GT15 gaming PC with updated Intel and Nvidia RTX graphics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor