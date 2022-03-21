ASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED convertible laptop launched in India

New Delhi, March 21 Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Monday announced its latest convertible laptop 'Zenbook 14 Flip OLED' in the Indian market.

The product pricing starts from Rs 91,990 and it is available across online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline platforms.

"We are optimistic that consumer productivity will touch the new skies with this laptop as they have access to a feature-loaded and lightweight design. We firmly believe in building a complete ecosystem for consumers and we will continue to announce innovation designed to meet modern world requirements," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer, and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features a 14-inch 2.8K (2880A-1800 pixels) OLED HDR 16:10 display with an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an 'edge-to-edge' full-sized, backlit keyboard that utilises "all space in the compact form factor".

The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series comes equipped with a 63Whr battery that is said to deliver long battery life, more than enough to cover a day of work, the company claims.

It comes with a 100W Type-C fast-charger.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor