Bengaluru docs treat elderly man battling Parkinson's with life-threatening co-morbidities

Bengaluru, March 14 A 68-year-old man battling Parkinson's along with life-threatening co-morbidities has been successfully treated by doctors here.

Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, in a statement on Thursday said that for the first time in India, the NeuroSmart Portable MER system -- an advancement of the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) therapy -- was used to treat a Parkinson's patient.

"The technology represents a significant leap in Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) therapy and has advanced target localisation capabilities, automatic navigation, and connectivity tools for offering unparalleled precision in brain analysis," they noted.

The system lets doctors see how the patient is responding to the treatment in real-time, which makes the surgery more accurate.

The patient, Prakash, had been battling Parkinson’s for about six months.

The neurodegenerative disorder caused stiffness in his arms and legs, making it hard for him to move around and do everyday things. He also partially lost his voice, and sometimes his head and neck would move involuntarily.

Besides, Prakash also had other health issues like high blood pressure and diabetes, and he had undergone surgeries on his heart, spine, and a hernia in the past. The new NeuroSmart Portable MER system helped him to a remarkable recovery.

"The patient is doing well. His tremors have stopped, and his movements have improved. He is now able to do all his activities independently. His medication has also been reduced," Dr. Raghuram G, Additional Director-Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, told IANS.

He was discharged just five days post-surgery, the doctor said.

"During the procedure, which is known as Microelectrode Recording (MER), we engage the patient in active motor and speech tasks while he or she remains awake. This interactive approach enhances neurophysiological mapping of the target area, ensuring precise localisation for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) electrode placement," said Dr. Raghuram, in the hospital statement.

