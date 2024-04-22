BlackSoil logs 40 pc investment growth, $118 mn in disbursement in FY24

New Delhi, April 22 Alternative credit platform BlackSoil on Monday said it registered 40 per cent growth in portfolio investment in FY24, with total disbursement exceeding $118 million.

In the last fiscal year, the company exited 18 deals while making strategic investments in 36 new deals, a 25 per cent rise in the number of deals compared to the previous financial year.

BlockSoil's Asset Under Management (AUM) grew nearly 50 per cent (year-on-year).

“As we anticipate the challenges and opportunities in FY25, BlackSoil remains dedicated to driving value and sustaining our upward trajectory,” said Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder and Director of BlackSoil.

In Q4 of FY24, BlackSoil's portfolio deployment amounted to over $49 million, signalling a whopping 110 per cent rise compared to the same quarter in the previous year (Q4FY23).

The company invested in 11 new deals and exited 4 deals in Q4FY24.

BlackSoil's portfolio during FY24 included MobiKwik, Tonbo, Genworks, BatterySmart, Pahal Financial Services and BlueStone.

The year also witnessed significant exits from notable companies such as Udaan, BluSmart, Freight Tiger, Bank Bazaar, and Home Capital, said the company.

