boAt unveils new affordable earbuds with noise cancellation feature

New Delhi, April 14 Homegrown consumer tech brand boAt on Thursday launched its new earbuds Airdopes 500 ANC for Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the new earbuds will be available in three colour options elite blue, tranquil white and rich black on online and offline stores.

"Developed with superior technology and a classy finish, these earbuds highlight our commitment to serving all our boAtheads with the latest technology," Sameer Mehta, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Imagine Marketing Limited (that owns boAt), said in a statement.

The company said that boAt Airdopes 500 ANC combines and flaunts boAt's signature sound with its premium design, creating a wholesome experience for its users while they consume content of any form.

The earbuds are said to be curved at a unique angle that allows for a comfortable and snug fit along with added ambient sound isolation.

Airdopes 500 ANC features up to 35dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation that suppresses noise at a broader range of frequencies, and adapts to and corrects errors.

The anti-noise signal cancels out most of the background noise before it can reach your ear, the company said.

And if you want to be aware of your surroundings, a simple swipe gesture allows you to swiftly switch to Ambient Mode, it added.

The earbuds also features easy-to-use Quick Response Touch Controls to let users live a wire-free life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor