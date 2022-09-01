BSES-Bidgely sign MOU for AI on load forecasting, energy management

New Delhi, Sep 1 Discom BSES has signed an MoU with Bidgely, a US-based global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions, for accelerating its transition towards a greener and digitalised future.

BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and Bidgely will collaborate in the development and implementation of scalable AI-based solutions to enhance operational efficiencies in several areas.

The partnership will help BSES to develop AI-based solutions for enhancing consumer engagement, reduction in AT & C losses, further optimisation of power purchase costs, and better planning of the distribution network. It will also help to develop tools for promotion of energy efficient appliances based on the energy consumption patterns of the consumers and disaggregation of consumer load at the appliance level.

Bidgely will develop and implement a short term (day ahead) AI & machine learning (ML) algorithm-based forecasting solution using historical time series demand data, weather, and network related inputs. This will help in near accurate load forecasting through supervised and unsupervised ML algorithms.

There will be opportunities in detection of EV and solar loads as AI and ML will be used to detect and quantify EV loads and rooftop solar generation. This will help in profiling target consumers to encourage adoption of EVs and rooftop solar, as well as facilitate design of Demand Side Management (DSM) programs for load shifting through customised incentive programs and efficient management of EV charging in relation to the distribution network.

On partnering with Bidgely, a BSES spokesperson said: BSES is committed to energy efficiency, adoption of green technologies and smart power procurement initiatives that will result in optimised solutions for us and our consumers. This association brings together two leaders in their respective domains and the resulting synergies are expected to benefit consumers in a more meaningful way, as also provide us insights to deal with emerging challenges as well as capitalise on opportunities."

