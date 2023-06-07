BYJU'S introduces ChatGPT like AI model to transform learning experience among students

Edtech major BYJU’S on Wednesday (June 7) announced the launch of BYJU’S WIZ, a suite of three artificial intelligence (AI) transformer models — BADRI, MathGPT, and TeacherGPT. The new AI suite will help reshape learning, providing students with personalised and effective learning experiences, the edtech unicorn said in a statement. BYJU's co-founder Divya Gokulnath told PTI that implementation of AI is not meant to replace teachers but to generate efficiency in the organisation and help teachers focus on better placed tasks.

She said that videos have been used in the learning system but they have not replaced teachers."No AI could replace what we did as teachers do in that video. No AI can replace what we as teachers do in live classes and BYJU's tuition centres but AI can enable us as teachers to have clearer feedback on our students' performance so that we can help them become better learners," Gokulnath said. She said the efficiency that will come into the system due to the AI module will have a positive impact on the company's revenue and margins and be fruitful for the entire organisation."It's never tech versus teachers. It is always tech and teachers. I have been enabled by technology. I've been empowered by technology. Teachers can use this to make themselves a better teacher. There is nothing that can replace the role of a teacher in the classroom. There is nothing which can replace the humaneness which they bring to the classroom which is critical for a child to become better," Gokulnath said. BYJU's chief innovation and learning officer Dev Roy predictive AI model developed in-house BADRI will be able to assess students' learning patterns and develop prompts accordingly. The MathGPT module will employ advanced machine learning algorithms to provide accurate solutions for complex math challenges, including trigonometric proofs, and it will be able to create questions on its own for students to practice.



