Chainlink (LINK) and Polygon (MATIC) Perform Strongly, Collateral Network (COLT) Could Surpass Both

Altcoin season is in full swing, and the lower caps have begun moving significantly to the upside. Crypto analysts expect this trend to persist over the coming weeks and stated that Chainlink (LINK) and Polygon (MATIC) have been performing strongly. However, a new challenger lender, Collateral Network (COLT), could outpace these established projects dramatically.

Chainlink (LINK)

Investors often overlook Chainlink (LINK), and this blockchain abstraction layer has become a powerful DeFi primitive. Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that feeds external data into smart contracts, joining blockchains with the real world. Chainlink’s (LINK) primary application has been price feeds, but increasingly Chainlink (LINK) has been adopted for event-tokens allowing crypto enthusiasts to speculate on the outcome of real-world events. Chainlink (LINK) currently trades at $7.20, with analysts forecasting a range of $13.80 and $16.36 in 2024, showing that they remain bullish on Chainlink (LINK). Recent adoption metrics released by Chainlink (LINK) show eight integrations of three Chainlink (LINK) services across seven major blockchains; many see it as a pick-and-shovel play.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) has been riding on the success of its zk-EVM mainnet beta, and hundreds of dApps are deploying on this new layer two scaling solution. One of Polygon’s (MATIC) co-founders even recently came out and said that Polygon (MATIC) is aiming to eclipse Ethereum (ETH) in terms of total economic activity. Price predictions remain positive for Polygon (MATIC), with an expected range of $2.12 and $2.38 for Polygon (MATIC) in 2024. Polygon (MATIC) has continued its mission to scale Ethereum (ETH). It has delivered incredible value to the space since the early days of the Polygon (MATIC) Proof of Stake (PoS) sidechain. Polygon (MATIC) cannot be pinned down to one particular product but is instead a broad range of tools all aimed at improving scalability.



Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network’s (COLT) presale has generated a buzz not seen since the 2017 bull market. Analysts have given hyper-bullish price forecasts expecting a 3,500% gain for the COLT token by the time the presale closes. Collateral Network (COLT) is a challenger lender pushing the boundaries of what is currently possible within the DeFi lending space by bringing tangible off-chain assets on-chain. Collateral Network (COLT) unlocks liquidity for real-world assets and, in one stroke, onboards an incredible amount of value into DeFi while expanding the utility of DeFi lending to an entirely new market. Asset owners can collateralize their tangible assets with Collateral Network (COLT), which mints an NFT 100% backed by the asset, which can then be leveraged to access crowd-sourced liquidity on the platform. Collateral Network (COLT) provides institutional-level liquidity and a hybrid infrastructure model, allowing this enormous breakthrough to bring off-chain assets into DeFi. Real-world assets have already been earmarked as a critical growth driver for the next cycle, and Collateral Network (COLT) rests at the frontier of this exciting new space. Given that the COLT token powers the platform and can be staked to earn passive income by providing liquidity to the loan book, the upside for this token is nearly limitless. Analysts have further stated that early investors may see a 100X when COLT launches on major centralized exchanges.

