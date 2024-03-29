Chinese Tech Giant Xiaomi Launches Its First Electric Car SU7: Know Price, Features and Other Details

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled its first foray into the electric car market with the Su7, a feature-packed sedan boasting a maximum range of 800 kilometres. The company aims to compete with established players like Tesla by offering a compelling combination of technology and price.

Bookings for the Su7 have begun in China, with prices starting at 215,900 yuan (around Rs 25 lakh) and reaching 299,900 yuan (around Rs 30 lakh). This undercuts the starting price of Tesla's Model 3 in China, which is 245,900 yuan.

While the Su7 shares some design similarities with Tesla and Porsche models, Xiaomi emphasizes its focus on smart technology. The car integrates the company's HyperOS operating system, familiar to users of Xiaomi smartphones, creating a seamless user experience.

The Su7 is manufactured by Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., Ltd. (BAIC Group). It comes in two variants:

Base Model: Weighs 1,980 kg, offers a top speed of 210 km/h, and has a range of 668 km with a battery capacity to be confirmed.

Top Variant: Weighs 2,205 kg, boasts a top speed of 265 km/h, and achieves a maximum range of 800 km thanks to its 101 kWh battery.

Xiaomi has hinted at a future variant with a potentially even longer range, but details like battery capacity and claimed range of 1500 km remain unconfirmed.