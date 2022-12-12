Cisco unveils new SMB initiative in Asia-Pacific

Bangalore, Dec 12 Networking giant Cisco on Monday unveiled the new SMB programme to improve partner sales efficiency and profitability in Asia Pacific.

The company launched the "Partner Deal Express" which is a programmatic and scalable initiative aimed at improving sales efficiency and profitability for partners when they sell to small and medium businesses (SMBs).

With this programme, Cisco's partners will be able to provide faster transactions for SMBs as it provides an upfront discount on a targeted portfolio tailored for SMBs.

"With technology evolving at a fast pace, SMBs need our partner's expertise to ensure they deploy the right technologies to transform in the right areas and harness the full potential of digitalisation," Michiko Kamata, Managing Director, SMB APJC at Cisco said in a statement.

"The Partner Deal Express programme is an initiative that enables and empowers our partners to help SMBs by providing simplified visibility, management, and control," she added.

The initiative will offer the best pricing and promotions to improve customer experience and increase partner profitability through predictable pricing, which will make closing SMB deals/transactions easier and faster, said the company.

To accomplish this, Cisco will review historical pricing and competitive analysis regularly and adjust Fast Track (pricing) to provide the best upfront discount for SMBs.

Moreover, to support the Partner Deal Express programme, the company will launch a new SMB Website across APJC (available in all languages) with the aim to drive traffic and leads to their valued partners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor