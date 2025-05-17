Digital Life Certificate Campaign revolutionised pension disbursal: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 17 The Digital Life Certificate Campaign has revolutionised pension disbursal, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

Singh noted that the campaign roped in technology to make it easier for elderly to get their pensions. It also abolished several outdated rules that were hindering the process.

“The Digital Life Certificate Campaign has revolutionised pension disbursal by enabling elderly pensioners to verify their identity using facial recognition technology, eliminating the need for physical visits to bank branches,” Singh said.

“Significant strides have also been made in simplifying administrative processes, including the introduction of a single pension form, a unified fellowship application portal, and the abolition of over 1,600 outdated rules,” he added.

Addressing the IAS trainees and civil servants at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, Singh also highlighted several groundbreaking reforms introduced to enhance transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in public service delivery.

He said that to promote inclusivity, government recruitment exams are now conducted in 13 regional languages. The Union Minister also informed of plans to extend this to all 22 scheduled languages recognised by the Constitution.

Ensuring a level playing field, interviews for certain Group B and C posts have been abolished, promoting merit-based selection.

In addition, Rozgar Melas -- large-scale employment fairs -- have been launched to provide job opportunities and raise aspirations among the youth, Singh said.

Further, Singh underscored the significance of the Swachhata Campaign, which not only optimised office space but also generated more than Rs 250 crore in revenue from the disposal of scrap materials.

Highlighting initiatives for young officers, Singh spoke about the Assistant Secretaryship Programme, where IAS officers work in central ministries for two months.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, officers who had undergone this programme displayed greater confidence and adaptability,” he noted.

The MoS also mentioned the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, which now emphasise initiative and impact, rather than individual recognition. Over two dozen regional conferences have been conducted by the ministry across the country -- from Leh to Kanyakumari, emphasising decentralised governance and participatory development.

