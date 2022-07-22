Discover Joy with Amazon Prime Day on July 23 & 24

Bengaluru, July 22 Amazon India is back with its much-awaited annual shopping event - Prime Day. The two-day event, to begin at 12 a.m. on July 23, presents exciting offers on the largest selection of fashion and beauty brands on Amazon Fashion.

In addition to free and fast delivery, Prime members can avail the best deals and between 50 to 80 per cent off on Fashion and Beauty selections, including apparel, footwear, make-up, watches, jewellery, handbags, luggage, skincare, haircare, bath and beauty, and much more.

The exciting Prime Day lineup will include over 70 new launches from renowned and popular fashion and beauty brands, including Allen Solly, Vero Moda, Puma, Adidas, Mamaearth, Maybelline, Fastrack, Fossil, American Tourister, Skybags, Zaveri Pearls, Melorra, Chumbak, Lavie, Lino Peros, L'Oreal Professional, Bath and Body Works, among others.

With the onset of the monsoon, this is the perfect time for fashionistas to step up their fashion and beauty game. You will find the most exciting deals that will upgrade your monsoon wardrobe with some smart and trendy additions like casual dresses, all season footwear like crocs, sandals, gumboots, water resistant handbags and watches and much more for a perfect mix of style and comfort. Building your ultimate monsoon wardrobe has never been easier to elevate your sartorial choices and stand apart from the crowd.

Go bold or keep it subtle this monsoon. Create your favourite make-up looks with brands like SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes and Face Palette; Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour; RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish 5 in 1 Lipstick; and Plum Matte In Heaven Liquid Lipstick.

It is the perfect time to stock up on all the monsoon skincare and haircare essentials. Key ingredients with the goodness of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, as well as sulphate & paraben-free products are available at jaw-dropping deals from International and homegrown brands. L'Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Hair Mask, Biotique Cucumber Pore Tightening Refreshing Toner with Himalayan Waters, Plum BodyLovin' Minions Goin' Bananas Body Wash to name a few.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries, including India.

Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can avail the Youth Offer and get 50 per cent off on their Prime membership by simply verifying their age on Amazon after signing up for Prime.

Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world.

In India, this includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 90 million songs, ad-free and millions of podcast episodes with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 3,000 books, magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor