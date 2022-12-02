Disney reveals AI tool that can re-age actors

San Francisco, Dec 2 Disney's researchers have revealed a new AI (artificial intelligence) tool that can re-age or de-age actors in a few seconds.

The new face re-ageing network 'FRAN' has simple and clear methods that give artists localised control and creative flexibility to control and fine-tune the re-ageing effect, Disney Research Studios explains in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"Photorealistic digital re-ageing of faces in video is becoming increasingly common in entertainment and advertising," the researchers said.

"But the predominant 2D painting workflow often requires frame-by-frame manual work that can take days to accomplish, even by skilled artists," they added.

The Research Studios also claimed that it is "the first practical, fully-automatic and production-ready method for re-ageing faces in video images."

Meanwhile, in October this year, Disney had announced plans to use the viewing history of its streaming platform for a better park experience and vice versa.

At an event, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that the company is working on a way to personalise experiences on the basis of how someone interacts with its physical and digital services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor