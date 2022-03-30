Dyson unveils world's first air-purifying headphones

New Delhi, March 30 Global consumer electronics firm Dyson on Wednesday unveiled world's first air-purifying headphones that simultaneously deliver pure audio and pure air.

Dyson's first wearable purifier, the Zone is a set of noise cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth.

"The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps," said Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer.

The compressors in each earcup draw air through the dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer's nose and mouth, channelled through the non-contact visor.

The Dyson Zone also offers advanced active noise cancelling (ANC), low distortion and a neutral frequency response.

Originally a snorkel-like clean air mouthpiece paired with a backpack to hold the motor and inner workings, the air-purifying headphones evolved dramatically over its six years in development.

According to the company, the airflow pathways and visor design are central to delivering pure air.

Taking inspiration from the shape and design of a horse's saddle, the Dyson Zone is engineered to distribute weight over the sides of the head, rather than on the top.

The headphones have been engineered by teams across the UK, Singapore, Malaysia and China, with a particular focus on software on South East Asia campuses.

The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones will be available globally from autumn and full product specification and further details on availability will be announced in the coming months, said the company.

