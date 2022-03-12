EA announces 'Dead Space' remake will release in 2023

EA has announced an early 2023 "arrival window" for the next-gen remake of the video game series 'Dead Space'.

According to The Verge, EA first announced the survival horror game's remake in July but didn't say when it might be released. However, it did share that the game would be "rebuilt from the ground up" and developed by Motive, who might be best known for its work developing 'Star Wars: Squadrons'.

Motive shared a few more details in a live stream last year, including that actor Gunner Wright will return to voice protagonist Isaac Clarke.

The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

