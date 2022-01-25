Electric Vehicle: IIT discovery will reduce price of electric vehicles by half

The prices of electric vehicles are so high that people can drive cars on petrol or diesel for the next 8-10 years with that money. Prices for Tata, MG cars on the road range from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The prices of two-wheelers are in the millions. At the same time, the range of these vehicles is also an obstacle in the way of sales. But the price barrier has been removed by IIT BHU. The discovery was made by IIT BHU, IIT, Hindu University, Varanasi. IIT has developed a new technology for on-board chargers that will halve the cost of a two-wheeler or four-wheeler electric vehicle.

The BHU team has successfully tested this technology at the lab level. Work is underway at the development and industry level. Experts from IIT Guwahati and Bhubaneswar are also working in this. The country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers have also taken note. Currently all companies offer on board chargers in their electric vehicles. But due to the shortage of high capacity charging in the country, vehicles have to be charged at the company's outlets. This makes vehicles very expensive. The new technology will have on-board chargers in vehicles, but it will also work at lower power capacity. This will reduce the cost of vehicles due to this charging technology.