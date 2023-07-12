Elon Musk launches artificial intelligence company 'xAI'

Los Angeles [US], July 12 : Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Wednesday, announced the formation his artificial intelligence firm - xAI.

"Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality," Musk tweeted.

Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023

The company, called xAI, unveiled a website and a team of a dozen staffers, CNN reported.

The new company will be led by Musk, according to the website, and “will work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission.”

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” the website states, echoing language Musk has used before to describe his AI ambitions.

Musk was an early backer of ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, but later criticized the company for inputting safeguards that aim to prevent the viral chatbot from spewing biased or sexist responses.

“The danger of training AI to be woke – in other words, lie – is deadly,” Musk tweeted in December, responding to a Twitter user who asked OpenAI’s CEO if it was possible to “turn off the woke settings” on ChatGPT.

Musk’s announcement of the new company comes months after he warned in an interview that he thinks AI could cause “civilization destruction” and joined other tech leaders in calling for a pause in an “out of control” AI race.

More details regarding 'xAI' are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor