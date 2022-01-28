Epic to keep giving away free games in 2022

San Francisco, Jan 28 Fortnite developer Epic Games has confirmed that it will continue to give games away in 2022.

Some of the games Epic has offered in the past have been quite notable, including Control, Civilization VI and even the store-crashing Grand Theft Auto V, so it seems likely the company will make some good freebies available this year, reports The Verge.

Epic also announced that its store has more than 194 million users, up 34 million year-over-year.

Valve has not released its year-in-review numbers for Steam, so it is hard to directly determine how well Epic is competing, but comparing peak concurrent user counts indicates Epic still has a ways to go to catch up, the report said.

Epic reported a peak of 13.2 million concurrent users, while Valve's Steam stats page currently lists a record peak of nearly 27 million users in just the past 48 hours.

Following the long-awaited addition of a shopping cart in December, Epic is also promising that it will continue to add features to the store.

Updates to look forward to include profiles, giving players the ability to prioritise downloads and making improvements to the speed and performance of the Epic Games Launcher.

