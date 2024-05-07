Firstsource Solutions appoints new President & Chief Digital and AI Officer

New Delhi, May 7 The provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company Firstsource Solutions on Tuesday announced the appointment of Hasit Trivedi as President & Chief Digital and AI Officer.

Trivedi will handle the scaling and deployment of Firstsource’s digital capabilities including elevating its platforms, data & analytics, automation, and AI ecosystem, according to the company.

"I am excited about synergising my expertise in digital technologies with the unique and unparalleled domain proficiency within Firstsource. The combination can significantly serve the digital transformation agenda of the organisation and add value to our clients in a disruptive manner," Trivedi said in a statement.

With nearly three decades of experience in technology, Trivedi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Firstsource Solutions.

The company mentioned that he is widely recognised for his contributions to the field of AI and has played a key role in helping leading Indian SIs establish and operate their AI, automation, and platform practices.

"With him leading our digital and technology initiatives, we anticipate an extraordinary future characterised by innovative solutions and enhanced value for our clients," said Ritesh Idnani, MD & CEO at Firstsource Solutions.

He further mentioned that Trivedi's extensive experience combined with the company's comprehensive range of services "forms a formidable partnership, positioning us to elevate our performance and the success of our clients to new heights".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor