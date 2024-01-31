Flipkart to Roll Out Same-Day Delivery in Mumbai, Delhi, and 18 Other Cities from February

New Delhi, Jan 31 E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it is gearing to roll out same day delivery of products across multiple categories in metro and non-metros cities. The move will see customers across cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri and Vijayawada get their products delivered before 12 midnight, if they place their orders by 1 p.m.

The initiative is getting rolled out starting February and will get scaled over the next several months to serve more customers across the country. "Considering that customers not just from metro cities but non-metros cities love to shop on Flipkart, we are working to provide the same day delivery to 20 cities, reinforcing our commitment to staying at the forefront of customer satisfaction," Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & ReCommerce Business, Flipkart Group, said in a statement. "We will further scale it in the months to come, to include more cities and more categories, including large appliances, to delight the customers," he added.

According to the company, this initiative will assist customers in receiving orders for products such as mobile phones, fashion, beauty products, lifestyle, books, home appliances, and electronics on the same day. The e-commerce major also mentioned that the company has made major investments in the infrastructure and transportation needed to scale same-day delivery across numerous cities, with a growing network of fulfilment centres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor