Foldable smartphone market set to gain momentum in India

New Delhi, Dec 29 Smartphones have evolved substantially in the last decade to meet the changing demands and expectations of the consumers. With the current momentum, foldable smartphones are set to witness a massive 638 per cent jump in sales in India in 2021, and are expected to touch a record 3 lakh units sales in 2022.

The foldable smartphone revenues are expected to grow by 60 per cent next year, translating to Rs 3,200 crore for the industry that will include Samsung and a few more original equipment manufacturers

