GalaxEye Space, iDEX DIO to develop multi-sensor fusion processing system for IAF satellites

New Delhi, June 26 Space-tech startup GalaxEye Space on Wednesday announced a partnership with iDEX DIO, under the Ministry of Defence, to develop a multi-sensor fusion processing system for miniature satellites capable of carrying multiple payloads up to 150 kg for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“The collaboration aligns with the Make In India initiative, demonstrating GalaxEye Space's commitment to fostering self-reliance in the defence sector, with support from iDEX DIO,” said the Bengaluru-based company.

The innovative system will analyse data from Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Earth Observation (EO), Infrared and Hyper-Spectral sensors before transmitting it to ground stations.

The device, to be designed as an independent, pluggable module, can be attached to any multi-sensor satellite, providing high processing throughput and power efficiency. It is compact in size, lightweight, and is compatible with existing systems, and provides ease of maintenance.

The technology aims to efficiently handle the large data volumes generated by Low Earth Orbit (LEO) imaging satellites while adhering to strict power, size, and weight constraints, and ensuring reliable performance in the harsh conditions of space.

In line with its mission to innovate at every stage of satellite development, GalaxEye Space is also on track to launch the world’s first multi-sensor synthetic aperture radar with electro-optical (EO) remote sensing imagery (SAR + EO) by Q1 of FY 2025.

“The groundbreaking satellite is set to disrupt traditional earth observation methods, marking a significant milestone in the industry,” the startup said.

In May, GalaxEye signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to get access to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) cutting-edge laboratories and testing infrastructure.

The company had, in 2023, developed India's first indigenous drone equipped with SAR, and is now working towards building the country’s first private constellation of Earth observation satellites.

