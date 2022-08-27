Global hardcopy peripheral market declines to 22 mn units in Q2

New Delhi, Aug 27 The global shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 3.9 per cent (on-year) to 22 million units in the second quarter of 2022, according to a report.

Hardcopy peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers.

Shipment value decreased 5.3 per cent year over year during the quarter to $9.6 billion, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

IDC expects shipments for the year to be inconsistent across most segments, with significant amounts of new products being diverted to fulfill back orders and tenders rather than for new business.

In terms of regional markets, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) and China outperformed all other global regional markets.

"On top of that, supply and logistics issues also saw improvements over the past few quarters.

HP led the market with 39.6 per cent share with 8.7 million units shipped, followed by Canon at 20.1 per cent and Epson at 17.6 per cent market share.

Canon recorded 10 per cent growth worldwide with more than 4.4 million units shipped.

Canon's overall supply was better in 2Q22 for 4-in-1 ink cartridge printers than for 3-in-1 ink tank printers. There were new commercial models introduced and Canon was hoping for inkjet to make up for the gap left behind by the discontinuation of previous models.

