Google blocks YouTube channels of Russia's state-run media

Russia is facing financial difficulties from NATO and the United Nations over its war against Ukraine. Russia has also been pushed through other channels. Google has decided to block YouTube channels of Russia's state-run media RT and Sputnik. Earlier, YouTube had banned both the channels from earning money through advertisements. Now the information that the live channel has been blocked has been given by the government medium RT itself. Both channels were blocked on YouTube. The meta company owned by Facebook also decided to block the pages of RT and Sputnik. Meta's head of global affairs Nick Clegg made the announcement on Twitter. It is said that the decision to block Russia's state media was taken at the urging of European countries.

Both YouTube, RT and Sputnik have been banned in Europe. A YouTube spokesperson said: "Our team is monitoring the situation. Along with YouTube and Facebook, Twitter has also taken strong action against the Russian media. Russia's state-run media has reportedly reduced the reach of tweets.