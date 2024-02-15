Google CEO Sundar Pichai Uses Over 20 Phones, Know Why

How much technology do people running big tech companies actually use? This question often comes to people's minds. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet has answered some of these important questions. He revealed his technology-related habits in an interview in 2021. In this interview, Sundar Pichai told how many phones he uses. He also said that AI is the most important invention made by man.

How many phones does Sundar Pichai use?

According to Sundar Pichai, he uses more than 20 phones for different reasons. Where people find it difficult to manage one or two phones, Sundar Pichai uses more than 20 phones. Pichai said that they have to do this to test all Google services.



"Don't change passwords frequently"

Apart from this, Sundar Pichai has made many other revelations in this interview. When asked about the safety of their accounts, they said that they do not change their passwords frequently. Instead, they rely on two-factor authentication for extra security. Pichai appears to be using Modern Security.

How much screen time do children spend on screens?

Some ideas about artificial intelligence are also shared. He believes that AI is the most important technology ever created by humans. Sundar Pichai has also shared some special things regarding screen time. How much screen time do your kids spend on screens? Such a question was also asked to him.

Sundar Pichai has said that rather than imposing strict rules on children, some personal limits have been set. The new generation will have to learn about technology and adopt it. Sundar Pichai has also said that this is an important part of his life.